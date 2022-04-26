Nvwm LLC Invests $46,000 in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 10,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

