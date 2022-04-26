Nvwm LLC Purchases 15,099 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 291.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. 88,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,711. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

