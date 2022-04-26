Nvwm LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $13.19 on Tuesday, hitting $463.23. 19,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

