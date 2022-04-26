Nvwm LLC Sells 52 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $236.48. 48,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $246.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.