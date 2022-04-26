Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

HD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.54. 73,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.67 and its 200 day moving average is $358.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

