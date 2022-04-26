O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.88. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
