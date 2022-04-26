O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.88. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.