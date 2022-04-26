O3Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.50 or 0.07397586 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

