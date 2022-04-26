Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.8%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 2,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,233,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304,370 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

