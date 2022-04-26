OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $143.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.25 and last traded at $143.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.41. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

