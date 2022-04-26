Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.56 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $286.78 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00102246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

