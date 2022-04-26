OceanaGold (OGC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OceanaGold (TSE: OGC) recently:

4/20/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

4/19/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

4/13/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

3/22/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OceanaGold stock remained flat at $C$3.07 on Tuesday. 926,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -236.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

