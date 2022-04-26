Offshift Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00006741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $818,075.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.18 or 1.00012307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

