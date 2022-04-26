Oikos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,148.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $961,586.22 and $12,148.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.72 or 0.07382914 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.