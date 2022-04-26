Onooks Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $267,834.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.95 or 0.07371009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00047846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

