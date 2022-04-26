Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 13.9%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46. 110,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 203,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

