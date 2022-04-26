O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $713.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $689.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

