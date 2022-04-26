Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises approximately 2.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,646,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.82. 13,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.