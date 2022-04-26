Oxygen Market Cap Tops $9.68 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $552,556.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

