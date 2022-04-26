PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. 2,954,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,133. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

