Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.830-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.