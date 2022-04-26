PancakeSwap Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $364.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00019753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00032568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00101494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 729,001,224 coins and its circulating supply is 287,865,607 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

