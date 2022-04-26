Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 2,156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $7.39 on Tuesday, reaching $386.41. The company had a trading volume of 305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.68 and a 200-day moving average of $415.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

