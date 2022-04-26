Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 221 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 941,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.