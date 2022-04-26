Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $187.74. 58,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,113. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.43.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

