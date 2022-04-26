Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $553.35 and a 200-day moving average of $530.06. The company has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

