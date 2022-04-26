Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,899,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,054,000 after buying an additional 77,667 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 750,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,127. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09.

