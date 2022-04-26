Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

