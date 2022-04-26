Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 143 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $183,788,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. 380,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

