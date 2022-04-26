ParkinGo Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $176.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.82 or 0.99968613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

