PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,209,303. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.