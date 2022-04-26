Peanut Market Capitalization Achieves $812,117.59 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $812,117.59 and approximately $354,474.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

