Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.39 on Tuesday, reaching $317.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

