Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 20,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,354. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78.

