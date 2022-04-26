Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 118,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.