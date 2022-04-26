Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,864. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

