Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,715. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

