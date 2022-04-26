Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 107,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 155,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,305,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 18,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.