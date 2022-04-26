Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

