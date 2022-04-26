Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 1,060,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,409,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

