Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.