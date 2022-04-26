Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 289,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

