Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 2,101,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,385,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

