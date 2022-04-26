Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,401. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

