Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

