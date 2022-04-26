Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.34% of Ardelyx worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.