Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 130,814 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNK opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

