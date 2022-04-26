Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CBON stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.