Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,350,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

