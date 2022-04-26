Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Rockley Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

