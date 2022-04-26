Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.18.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

